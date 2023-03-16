Hariharan teams up with lyricist Aalok Shrivastav for 'Samjha To Kar'

Mumbai, March 16 Veteran singer Hariharan will be soon releasing a new track titled 'Samjha To Kar'. He has collaborated with Aalok Shrivastav and composer Kshitij Tarey for the upcoming track.

The song's motion poster was unveiled on Thursday.

The music video of the song features actress Aksha Pardasany. The track has a soulful melody at its heart and features a prominent string section.

Talking about the song, Hariharan said: "I recently shot for this very beautiful song 'Samjha Toh Kar' written by my dear friend Aalok Shrivastav and composed by Kshitij Tarey. The song is high on soulful and romantic feel which invokes the feeling of love. The audio has a grandeur feel with a string section playing a major part with tabla being a prominent part of rhythm which gives an Indian feel."

The singer said: "The lyrics by Aalok penetrates your heart and brings the love out with his simple yet meaningful lyrics. The composition by Kshitij is very melodious and mesmerising with an Indian touch to it... it was a great experience working with all and I am really looking forward to its release."

Sharing his experience of working with Hariharan, Aalok said: "I have been listening to Hariharan's music for more than 30 years. I have been fortunate enough to work with several notable singers as a lyricist and feel this song is a fulfilment of my wish to work with him. Thanks to BeK music and Ved Gupta for this wonderful opportunity."

"The soulful, mesmerising music is given by one of the renowned composers in the industry, Kshitij. The singing by Hariharan is outstanding and brings the nostalgic feel of the musical era of the 1990s. Aksha very significantly portrays her emotions which completely justifies the lyrics, composition and singing of the song. I'm immensely grateful for being associated with such wonderful people. I'm very hopeful that everyone will love this song," he added.

