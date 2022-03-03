Harish Shankar promises to deliver good news on 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh'

Hyderabad, March 3 Director Harish Shankar's Twitter post assures Pawan Kalyan's fans of an exciting update on their much-hyped next film 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh'.

The 'Gabbar Singh' director, who posted an interesting update, also shared a picture, as he wrote, "Guys remember this pic. Will share this exciting conversation when time permits".

"Fully loaded. Mallee Loaded (Extra loaded)", the 'Duvvada Jagannadham' director hints at the kind of content to expect from 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh'.

In the picture, Pawan Kalyan, who recently played 'Bheemla Nayak', a cop from a tribal region, is seen having a deep conversation with Harish Shankar.

The picture is from the sets of 'Bheemla Nayak', where they seem to have met to discuss things related to their next project (Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh) together.

Well, Pawan Kalyan's fans have been waiting for the 'Gabbar Singh' duo to come together for another time.

'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh' was announced earlier in September, and was supposed to get started, but the pandemic scenario pushed it away.

It is being talked about that the makers of Pawan Kalyan-Harish Shankar's 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh' will make an official launch for the movie. Meanwhile, the pre-production work for the movie will begin soon.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan will wrap up his present commitment 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', directed by Krish. Pawan is also in talks for a couple of homogenous projects and will be busy with his political work as well.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor