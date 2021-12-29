Harnaaz Sandhu slams trolls, for their negative comments post her Miss Universe win

India's Harnaaz Sandhu has made the entire country proud by bringing home the crown at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel. Mexico's Andrea Meza, the reigning queen, passed on her crown to the new successor. After being crowned, Harnaaz could be seen celebrating on the stage with her fellow contestants. Expressing pride in the country's win, Harnaaz said, "Chak de phatte India, chak de phatte".

Harnaaz edged out the first runner-up Paraguay and the second runner-up South Africa. Winning a beauty contest is not all about how you look or how you present yourself, but it is also about your inner beauty, which is more important than outer beauty, that's why the beauty contest also held question and answers rounds so, we can show who we really are and whats does our hearts says. Harnaam Sandhu brought the Miss Universe 2021 trophy at home and became the third lady to bring Miss Universe Crown in India after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta.



Everyone praised Miss Universe 2021 for bringing back the crown to the country after 21 years, while on the other hand there are some netizens who took a dig at it and said Harnaaz won the title only because of her beautiful face, now Harnaaz finally slammed the trolls those who stated her beautiful looks for winning the title, she said “My advocacy is regarding women empowerment and for this, For this, I have been focusing on my community because I have seen how my mother has dealt with a patriarchal system. I would like to talk about women's empowerment all around the world, beginning with menstrual hygiene because it all starts from within. When you have a healthy body and mind that's when you can follow your purpose and passion. We need to take action now, then only can we look forward to the future.”