'Harphoul Mohini' actor Sunny Sachdev recalls his 'struggles and rejections'

Mumbai, July 25 Actor Sunny Sachdeva reveals that his journey to fame was not easy. He feels the success he got is all because of the struggles and rejections.

He says: "I was into modelling before pursuing a career in acting. I still remember my family and friends actually helped me think about acting while I was doing great as a model. And their continuous advice literally made me to give a try to acting as a career."

"I was in Delhi (my hometown) and bagged my first projects in episodic drama. After which I was offered a negative lead role in TV show 'Zindagi Ki Mehek', back in 2017 and it became the turning point of my life. I need to struggle a lot and face rejections. But if you trust your art, one fine day you will get all that you deserve."

Sunny, who was previously seen in the show 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', says he always took his struggle positively.

"I never referred my journey to success as struggle, it was a time investment for my career, that time has always kept me high and inspired. I always tried to succeed and it eventually happened," he concludes.

