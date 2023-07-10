Harrdy Sandhu drops his latest dance number 'Psycho'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : Singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu released his latest track 'Psycho', which is a dance number starring Akanksha Sharma opposite the ace singer.

With their electric chemistry and dance moves, Harrdy and Akanksha have tried to give their best to make this song a chartbuster track. Harrdy also praised his choreographer for always persuading him to dance although it is tough for him.

Harrdy shared, "I believe it is very important for an artiste to constantly evolve and explore new territories, and throughout my career, I have strived to do the same. With 'Pleasures,' I wanted to challenge myself creatively and experiment with the music. Each song in the EP represents a unique chapter of my growth as an artist, showcasing different genres and storytelling styles."

He recently unveiled his latest EP titled, 'Pleasures'. EP'S first track, 'Psycho' is a groovy number which stars Harrdy Sandhu and Akanksha Sharma. This EP consists of five songs, showcasing his distinct and fun storytelling style. The album encompasses various genres, including dance, pop, romance, and a heartbreak track.

Harrdy Sandhu has recorded over 15 studio singles and songs like 'Bijlee Bijlee', 'Kya Baat Ay', 'Naah', and 'Titliyaan'. In 2021, he made his Bollywood movie debut with Kabir Khan's sports-drama '83' 'alongside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone which is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He has also starred in the spy action drama movie 'Code Name: Tiranga'.

