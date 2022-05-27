Harrison Ford announces 2023 release date for 'Indiana Jones 5'

Hollywood star Harrison Ford on Thursday appeared at the Lucasfilm panel 'Star Wars Celebration' to announce that 'Indiana Jones 5' will hit theatres on June 30, next year.

According to Deadline, Ford is set to return in the latest instalment of the franchise. He told the crowd that the film is almost done, and will again feature the music of John Williams.

Before Ford was introduced, Williams joined the event to conduct the live orchestra in his 'Indiana Jones' theme. He also led the group in the first live performance of the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' theme.

No plot details have been revealed, though Ford, Mangold and executive producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall did reveal a first photo from the movie. It showed Ford back as the legendary character once more.

Taking over from Steven Spielberg, James Mangold is directing 'Indiana Jones 5', with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold co-writing the script.

As per Deadline, the movie had originally received a July 10, 2020 release date and later July 29 of this year, but pandemic delays and Spielberg's work completing 'West Side Story' sidelined production.

( With inputs from ANI )

