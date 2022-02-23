Harrison Ford helps save 'Indiana Jones' crew member after he collapses

Los Angeles, Feb 23 Hollywood star Harrison Ford was working on final scenes for the upcoming fifth installment of the 'Indiana Jones' franchise when a man collapsed, and the actor was quick to jump into action and yell for a medic.

As reported by The Sun newspaper, he shouted: "Get me a medic quick!"

An insider said: "They've been at Pinewood and are due to finish Friday. All of a sudden a male member of crew collapsed. Harrison was standing just yards away and yelled for a medic. There was a huge amount of panic.

"The on-site first aider did CPR while they waited for an air ambulance and paramedics to arrive."

The new film - which is yet to be given an official title - is set to be released in June 2023 following a number of delays, having originally been pushed back due to the Covid pandemic, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Last summer, it was put back after Ford suffered a shoulder injury, and filmmaker Steven Spielberg - who has been replaced as director by James Mangold while still serving as a producer - previously called himself "an idiot" for letting Ford do his own stunts, and recalled one in 1981 film 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' in particular.

That stunt saw Harrison chased by a huge boulder and Spielberg admitted he was "lucky" to come out of the shoot unscathed.

He said: "There were five shots of the rock from five different angles each one done separately, each one done twice so Harrison had to race the rock 10 times.A He won 10 times and beat the odds.

"He was lucky and I was an idiot for letting him try it."

Meanwhile, Ford previously admitted he couldn't wait to return to the role.

He said: "We've seen the character develop and grow over a period of time and it's perfectly appropriate and OK for him to come back again with a great movie around him.

"To me, what was interesting about the character was that he prevailed, that he had courage, that he had wit, that he had intelligence, that he was frightened and that he still managed to survive. That I can do."

