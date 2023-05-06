Harry Potter, Lord Of The Rings to re-release in Indian theatres

Warner Bros' two iconic movie franchises -- "Harry Potter" and "The Lord Of The Rings" -- are returning to the Indian cinemas to celebrate the 100 years of the Hollywood studio.

Starting from Friday, the major cinema chains PVR-Inox and Miraj Cinemas have begun showing movies from the "Harry Potter" franchise, which is based on the popular book series written by JK Rowling.

The screening of the entire "Harry Potter" franchise, consisting of films such as "The Philosopher's Stone," "The Chamber of Secrets," "The Prisoner of Azkaban," "The Goblet of Fire," "The Order of the Phoenix," "The Half-Blood Prince," and "The Deathly Hallows - Part 1 & 2," will continue until May 11th.

According to a press release, the celebrated trilogy "The Lord of the Rings," directed by filmmaker Peter Jackson and based on JRR Tolkien's renowned fantasy epic, will be shown in theatres from May 13 to 15.

The trilogy comprises of "The Fellowship of the Ring", "The Two Towers" and "The Return of the King

Over the past 100 years, Warner Bros has released some of the most recognisable and beloved films, with iconic characters that have been loved by generations. Some fans may have not got an opportunity to experience these films on the big screen and some may want to relive the experience.