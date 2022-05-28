Harvey Weinstein contemplating legal action over self-published memoir

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's team is considering legal action after a self-published tome about the incarcerated producer surfaced for sale online.

According to Deadline, the memoir titled, 'Harvey Weinstein: My Story' is a 203-page book and an examination of Weinstein's career, which was derailed in 2017. It was independently published in various formats on May 10 and until early Friday afternoon, the book was available for purchase on Amazon before the listing was abruptly taken down.

Allegedly though the book has been penned by Weinstein, a magazine has reported that the book was written by two of his fellow inmates. Dennis Sobin had compiled the book. He's the director of the non-profit Prisons Foundation, which publishes the works of convicts.

Weinstein's attorney Alan Jackson has said, "The work that was published by Prisons Foundation is in no way associated with Harvey Weinstein. Any suggestion that this farce is 'autobiographical' is patently false and a fraud. We are currently looking into legal recourse."

The book was subsequently removed by Amazon. "All publishers are required to follow our content guidelines and the terms and conditions of our service," the company said in a statement, as per Deadline.

According to the outlet, Weinstein is currently awaiting trial in Los Angeles for his alleged role in a series of sex crimes. Prosecutors have charged him with four counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery, and one count of sexual penetration by force.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor