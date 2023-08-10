Has Tiger Shroff found love again after the rumored breakup with Disha Patani?

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were involved in a much publicized relationship, however their love affair soon went kaput. Now, according to the latest reports, Tiger is not single anymore. As per a Bombay Times report,Tiger has been romantically linked with Deesha Dhanuka for over a year and a half.

The report suggests that Deesha holds a senior position within a production house, and this relationship developed subsequent to Tiger's separation from Disha Patani. The report also claims that Deesha frequently offers him suggestions on scripts, while Tiger has taken full charge of her fitness. His family is also very fond of Deesha and they are absolutely well aware of their relationship.

Tiger will be seen making a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again where he will be introduced as a new cop to the universe. Apart from this, he also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.