"Have learnt from them how to stick together," Taapsee Pannu talks about 'nepo' kids

New Delhi [India], August 21 : As the debate over nepotism continues to rage in the film industry, with several people holding forth that Bollywood with its influential families is not an amiable place for outsiders, actor Taapsee Pannu offers a different take on the topic.

The actor, who is seen to rarely hesitate in giving her unfilitered view on a variety of topics in an exclusive interview withshared her perception of insider-outsider debate in tinsel town.

"I'll tell you a very, maybe it's a different opinion from a lot of others. One thing that is good about people who have parents or siblings or any other family member in the industry. The so-called, you know, the nepotism people who have come in the industry courtesy nepotism. One really good thing that I've learned from them is on how to stay together and stick together and support each other," Taapsee said.

This trait, says the actor is something "which a lot of us people from outside don't have as much as we have, as they have for each other."

The actor who made her debut with 2010 Telugu film 'Jhummandi Naadam' and then went on to act in the 2011 Tamil film 'Aadukalam' shared how outsiders in the industry feel insecure with each other as opposed to kids in the industry.

"I feel we are so used to hustling, struggling, and racing ahead of each other that we are respectful towards each other. Obviously, we respect each other. We message each other when we see each other's work but whether it's a good film or a bad film, stand by this person. That vibe is more in those industry kids than us outsiders.

"We will keep feeling somewhere deep down inside a lot of us will end up feeling insecure with each other only. And it's more than what the industry kids have. Maybe, because, as I said, the mindset of competition has been formed," said Taapsee who made her Hindi cinema debut in 2013 with David Dhawan's comedy 'Chashme Baddoor'.

Taapsee talked about her perception of "Nepo kids" and how she admired their abilty to stick together through thick and thin.

"The unity of sorts that I have seen that they will recommend each other, or stand by each other or be there for each other is in my personal experience, I have seen they have more than us and I think that's one thing probably if not others that we can take away from them in a good way," Taapsee said in the interview with ANI.

Renowned for taking up challenging roles and powerful performances in movies such as 'Pink', 'Thappad', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee is currently receiving praise for her performances in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein'.

Her performances in 'Pink' and 'Baby' were well-received by the audience and critics and she gained popularity with films like 'The Ghazi Attack', 'Mulk', 'Manmarziyaan', 'Badla', and 'Mission Mangal'. Her recent performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki' also received a lot of appreciation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor