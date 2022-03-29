"Have rejected 100-150 rishtas in last 20 years" says Mika Singh

Singer Mika Singh is the most eligible bachelor in the industry now, but the singer is soon going to find his life partner in his new show, Titled Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti, the reality show will be telecast on Star Bharat.

Mika recently revealed that in the last 20 years he got about 150 marriage proposals but he didn't have the courage to introduce any of his girlfriends to his family. Mika has announced his show earlier this month and the last day of participating in the show is the 8th of May. Talking to a news portal Mika said “I think many people would want to have a swayamvar like this. I am lucky that I got an offer like this after many years. I was not ready earlier, I have said no to at least 100-150 rishtas in last 20 years, and my work was really important to me. People would think that I like to party and hangout with girls and that is my reason of not getting married but that was never the case."

He added, "Meri family mein aaj tak meri itni himmat nahi hui ki main Daler paaji ko apni koi girlfriend dikhaun, humare mein yeh system nahi hai. Woh respect rehti hai. Finally, when this offer came, Daler paji said, ‘Kar le, kya pata koi mil jaye. Tu waise toh humari baat nahi maan raha."