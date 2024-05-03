'He did not abuse..': Shah Rukh Khan's 2012 Wankhede altercation revisited ahead of KKR vs MI clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : The 2012 altercation involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has resurfaced once again, as a former support staff member of his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) sheds new light on the incident.

Shah Rukh Khan found himself banned for five years from entering the premises of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), which included the Wankhede Stadium, after a heated confrontation with security personnel and cricket officials.

This ban was eventually lifted three years later.

As KKR prepared to face the Mumbai Indians once again at Wankhede, discussions around the infamous incident naturally rekindled over X.

Joy Bhattacharjya, a former member of the KKR family, mentioned the match on X, triggering a user to reference the alleged abuse incident involving Shah Rukh Khan.

However, Joy Bhattacharjya swiftly countered the claim, asserting that Shah Rukh's outburst stemmed from a protective fatherly instinct, as his daughter Suhana Khan was reportedly "catcalled" during the altercation.

https://twitter.com/joybhattacharj/status/1786279891576721627

"KKR won two championships after that incident. And he did not abuse, I was there. And the next time, stay calm when someone catcalls your young daughter," Bhattacharjya posted on X.

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier offered his side of the story in various interviews, explaining that his anger was triggered by a religious slur directed towards him by the security staff.

He had mentioned that his reaction was solely provoked by concerns for the safety of his children, including his daughter, who was present at the stadium.

The incident, which unfolded more than a decade ago, continues to be a subject of intrigue for both Bollywood and cricket enthusiasts. With differing accounts and perspectives emerging even now, the details of that fateful event at Wankhede Stadium remain a topic of debate and speculation.

