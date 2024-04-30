'He is back': Danashree reacts to hubby Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion in T20 WC squad

Mumbai, April 30 Social media sensation and dancer, Danashree Verma has reacted to her cricketer husband Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

On Tuesday, Danashree took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared the picture of a billboard which lists the members of Team India’s T20 squad. She wrote on the picture, "come on. @yuzi_chahal23 He is back".

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

India's experienced and highly skilled opener, Rohit Sharma will lead the pack as the skipper while his Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik Pandya has been named as his deputy.

Yuzvendra Chahal inclusion in the team marks a significant move for the Indian squad as he is known for his ability to take wickets in the middle overs making him a key resource in Team India's bowling attack.

The Indian squad also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohd. Siraj.

The tournament, jointly hosted by the USA and West Indies, will kick off on June 2.

