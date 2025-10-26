"He left very early": Sudhir Pandey, Tiku Talsania remember veteran actor Satish Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : The entertainment industry is mourning the demise of iconic actor Satish Shah, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 74.

The veteran actor, celebrated for his impeccable comic timing and memorable performances, was laid to rest in Mumbai amid tearful farewells from family, friends, and colleagues.

The industry gathered to pay tribute to the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' star, with notable personalities including Tiku Talsania, Sudhir Pandey, Anang Desai, and Suresh Oberoi present to offer their final respects.

Tiku Talsania, who also shared screen space with Shah, was visibly emotional and recalled speaking to him just "ten days" ago.

Shah graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India in 1976. He was known for his roles in the 1984 sitcom 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi,' directed by Kundan Shah and Manjul Sinha, where he played 55 different characters across 55 episodes, and for the character of Prakash in the 1995 serial 'Filmy Chakkar.' He also starred in the 2004 television show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' as Indravadhan Sarabhai.

Actor Sudhir Pandey, who studied with Shah at FTII, said, "Satish Shah and I are FTII graduates..we are from the same batch..behatreen kalakaar..behatreen insaan aur har waqt har cheez ko humour mein kaise badal deta tha pata hi nahi chalta tha..he left very early..as an actor he had lot of potential and he could have done a lot."

'Khichdi' fame Anang Desai described Shah's death as a "huge loss to the industry" and added, "Will always miss him."

Sharing his memories, Suresh Oberoi said, "We studied together so I know him for quite long so we used to speak twice in a week..last I spoke to him four or five days back..he texted me..he used to share jokes..itna hasata tha..never knew ki vo andar se itna pareshan hai..itna hi bolta tha dialysis mein badi takleef hoti hai..usko apni biwi ka bahut gam tha..usko gam ne maara hai."

Satish Shah's contribution to Indian television and cinema, marked by his impeccable comic flair, will be remembered fondly by fans and colleagues alike.

Bollywood stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, R Madhavan, and others, took to social media to express their grief and extend their condolences to the late actor's family. His passing marks the end of an era of natural, heartfelt comedy that defined a generation of Indian entertainment.

