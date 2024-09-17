"He looks different by end of the season": Robert Aramayo opens up about Elrond's transformation in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'

Washington [US], September 17 : As the fans of 'The Lord of The Rings' have been eagerly waiting for the second season nearing its final episode, actor Robert Aramayo shared insights about undergoing intense training to play character Elrond.

In The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Sauron returns without allies or an army after being defeated by Galadriel. The rising Dark Lord will now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, allowing him to bind the people of Middle-earth to his sinister will. The series boasts an outstanding cast, starring Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Charlie Vickers in the lead roles.

Sharing insights about undergoing intense training to play Elrond and discussing the character's evolution in the second installment, Robert revealed in a press note shared by series team, "It's a much more desperate season. There is a battle scene in this season and shooting it was really, really tough. I have spent months training in the stunt gym in preparation to deliver Elrond's debut as a warrior. There were things I didn't think I would be able to do. It was really nice to get into these stunts, but also having Elrond change throughout the season: physically, emotionally, mentally. He looks different by the end of the season. He looks older."

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

This action-drama premiered worldwide on August 29 in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, among others, with the final episode premiering on October 03, on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor