"He was a beacon of Indian music": PM Modi mourns demise of Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas

New Delhi [India], February 26 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the passing of Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared a string of throwback pictures with the singing legend, posting, "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

The Padma Shri recipient passed away on Monday at the age of 72. He had been battling a prolonged illness.

Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Udhas' daughter Nayaab shared a statement on Instagram that read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."

Among the evergreen ghazals that Pankaj Udhas lent his vocals to were 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Chandani Raat Mein', 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein', 'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar' and 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo'.

The singer's demise left the music industry in shock and in grief.

