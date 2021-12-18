'Head of the Class' reboot stands cancelled for second season

Mumbai, Dec 18 The second season of the reboot of the teen-focused show 'Head of the Class' has faced the axe from HBO Max.

However, the streaming platform has thanked the show's cast and executive producers Bill Lawrence, Amy Pocha, and Seth Cohen for their hard work.

The HBO spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly, "We will not be moving forward with a second season of Head of the Class. We were grateful to work with Bill, Amy, and Seth to bring back such an iconic series, and we thank them and the terrific cast for their hard work and dedication."

The show revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge, a teacher named Alicia Gomez, who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

The reboot also starred Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona, and Katie Beth Hall. Original 'Head of the Class' star Robin Givens also guest-starred alongside Christa Miller.

