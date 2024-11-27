‘Heartbeats’ trailer delves into lives of young medical interns

Mumbai, Nov 27 The makers of the upcoming medical drama “Heartbeats” have unveiled its trailer.

Produced by Rusk Media, the series features Harsh Beniwal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Malkani, and Yuvraj Dua, among others. Set in the vibrant and fast-paced environment of Gayatri Devi Hospital & Medical College in Delhi, the show explores the lives of young medical interns as they navigate high-pressure emergencies, pursue their aspirations, and grapple with the intricacies of modern relationships.

The trailer provides a glimpse into the journey of Akshat, a small-town dreamer striving to make his mark in a world far removed from his roots. Accompanying him is Saanjh, a fiercely determined and ambitious peer who pushes his limits at every turn, ultimately becoming his strongest ally.

With the Dr. Ananda Foundation scholarship at stake, the journey unfolds amidst trials of friendship, heartbreak, and love blossoming against the backdrop of life-saving challenges.

Speaking about being part of the series and essaying the character of Saanjh, Shivangi Joshi shared, “Saanjh is a beautifully layered character which combines ambition, and vulnerability in a way that’s deeply relatable. Stepping into her world was an incredible journey for me. Heartbeats brings a perfect mix of drama, romance, and hope, and I’m sure it will leave the audience feeling inspired and deeply moved.”

Harsh, who plays the role of Akshat in the series, stated, “Akshat’s story is one of hope and resilience, something I feel everyone can connect with. He’s navigating love, ambition, and the weight of his own mistakes. His journey is filled with moments that are bound to make you laugh, cry, and reflect. I’m thrilled to have been part of this story, and I’m eager for audiences to meet Akshat and experience this heartfelt new chapter.”

“Heartbeats” will stream from 29 November on Amazon MX Player and is available through its apps on mobile, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and connected TVs.

