‘Heartbroken’ Preity Zinta says ‘we are safe as of now’ amid LA wildfires

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actress Preity Zinta said that she and her family are safe “as of now” amid the Los Angeles wildfires and added that she is heartbroken at the devastation around her.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Preity shared an update and wrote: “I never thought I would live to see a day where fires would ravage neighbourhoods around us in La, friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with toddlers and grandparents with us.”

“I’m heartbroken at the devastation around us & grateful to god that we are safe as of now.”

“My thoughts & prayers to people that are displaced & have lost everything in these fires. Hope the wind dies down soon & the fires are contained. A big thank you to the fire department, fire fighters & everyone else helping to save lives & property. Stay safe everyone.”

Earlier on January 9, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas praised "brave" first responders for working through the night and continuing to help affected families in the wake of the wildfire.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a post of “first responders” trying to control the wildfire, which has destroyed thousands of acres of land.

Thanking them, she wrote: “A huge shoutout to the incredibly brave first responders. Thank you for working tirelessly overnight and continuing to help families affected. 人 @lasdhq @losangelesfiredepartment @lapdhq”.

The actress had earlier shared a clip of the wildfire engulfing the Los Angeles neighbourhood.

On January 9 Nora Fatehi evacuated the state of California in the USA after the wildfires ravaged Los Angeles. A video showed the actress talking about her harrowing experience.

In the video, “Hey guys, so I'm in Los Angeles, and the wildfires are crazy. I've never seen anything like this. This is insane. We just got an evacuation order like five minutes ago. So I quickly packed all my stuff and I’m evacuating out of here out of this area. I’m gonna go near the airport and chill there because I have a flight today and I really hope I can catch it”.

“And I hope it doesn't get canceled because this is scary. I have never experienced this before so I’m gonna keep you guys updated. Hopefully, I can get out in time. And yeah, man, I really hope people are safe. Like this is insane. I've never seen anything like this before, like just uncontrollable fires. Crazy. I’m gonna keep you guys updated”.

A massive wildfire took over Los Angeles on January 7, 2025, forcing above 30,000 residents to leave the place. Numerous videos of the fire have been doing rounds on social media, leaving everyone concerned. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles.

