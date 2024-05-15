Heeramandi: Aditi Rao Hydari’s ‘Gaja Gamini Walk’ Takes the Internet by Storm, Know Why It Is Going Viral (Watch Video)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi' is currently popular. The series has been well-received by the audience for its grand sets and attractive costumes. Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh are the six actresses in the series. Everyone has done expectational work and is being praised by audience, but among these actresses, Aditi Rao Hydari has garnered particular attention for her portrayal of the character Bibbojaan. In one of the episodes, Hydari is seen performing the Gajgamini Chal, a graceful walk that is an integral part of Kathak dance. This video clip from series has gone viral on social media.

The term Gajgamini literally translates to "elephant walk," and the walk resembles the slow, swaying gait of an elephant. Hydari's execution of the Gajgamini Chal has been widely applauded by audiences and critics alike. Many have compared her walk to that of legendary actresses like Madhubala and Madhuri Dixit, who were also known for their elegance and poise. Videos of Hydari performing the walk have gone viral on social media, with many praising her for her captivating performance.

The Gajgamini Chal is not just a beautiful walk; it is also a symbol of the strength and power of the courtesans portrayed in Heeramandi. These women are confident and self-assured, and their walk is a way of asserting their presence and commanding attention.

Watch Viral Video.

'Heeramandi' has been a critical and commercial success, and it is sure to be remembered for its many memorable moments, including Aditi Rao Hydari's captivating Gajgamini Chal.

Why This Video is Going Viral?



In video Aditi Rao Hyadari is seen flaunting her curves. Netizens are like in the world where people are running to get picture perfect body Aditi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is breaking these barriers. Aditi is being praised for her confidence.