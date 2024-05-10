'Heeramandi' Fame Actress Sharmin Segal Opens Up About Dealing with Online Criticism For Her Acting

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial web series debut Heeramandi is receiving mixed views from audience. Some love the visually appealing drama and appealing acting by cast. One character which is receiving heavy criticism is Sharmin Segal who plays Alamzeb in series.

During the conversation with BBC Asian Network podcast Sharmin thanked her strong support system, especially her sister who is also an assistant director on the show. She mentioned how her sister provides valuable outlets for her to express her feelings. She talked about the importance of separating personal and professional life, and how she believes in proving herself while staying realistic in a country with a large population like India. Sharmin also highlighted the limited influence individuals have over others' opinions in such a populous country.

She said, “But I have a really good support system. I think my strongest support system is my sister. She also happened to be an assistant director on the show. So, it worked out in a way where I do have outlets where I can vent. In my personal life, I am secure enough today to come home to my husband and put everything that I have done at work aside. But I am not that person who’s gonna constantly put that much pressure on it. Yes, I do want to prove myself; but today I am also a realist in that way. We live in a world of 1.7 billion people, in India itself (this is a figure Sharmin got wrong during the chat. As per UN data from last year, India’s population is around 1.4 billion). After all, how many people’s opinions are you gonna shape or have control over,”

Sharmin on receiving bad comments online about her role she said, "I do want to do what I want to do and I would love for everyone to love Alamzeb (her character). But, at the end of the day, there will be people who have to say what they have to say.”

Sharmin is a supporter of mental health and happiness, and she shared her approach of not giving in to excessive pressure. While she hopes for audience appreciation for her character Alamzeb, she understands that people will have different opinions. She ended by stating her commitment to pursuing her goals while respecting differing viewpoints. 'Heeramandi' also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh.