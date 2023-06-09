Hello Kitty! Cat show championship to be organised in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : Have you ever seen a cat exuding its fashionable avatar? If not, then get ready to witness a show erupted by a "meow meow" sound.

On June 11, the Feline Club of India is all set to host a cat show championship.

Touted as "Asia's biggest annual championship cat show", the unique fashion gala will be held at CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Vashi, Mumbai from 10 am onwards.

Actor Mrunal Thakur will attend the cat show.

"Come witness this beautiful world of cats," Mrunal said in an Instagram clip which is posted on the official Instagram image of Feline Club of India.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the Feline Club of India wrote, "Hey Mumbai! Get a chance to meet the versatile actress Mrunal Thakur at the

Asia's Largest Annual Championship Cat Show on 11th June 2023 at CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Vashi.Get to witness an amazing day with FCI!

Over 500 cats are expected to participate in the event. The cats will be judged on their temperament, health and hygiene.

