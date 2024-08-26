Hema Committee Report: Jayasurya Accused of ‘Physical and Verbal Abuse’ by Actress in FB Post #MeToo Allegations

The Malayalam film industry is at the center of a major controversy after actresses accuse actors of sexual harassments soon after the Hema Committee Report was released. Actress Minu Muneer is the latest to level serious sexual allegations against actors and technicians of the Malayalam film industry. Minu on social media accused actors Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju and Mukesh of sexual misconduct.

The actress said Edavela Babu misbehaved with her after inviting her to the flat in the name of giving membership in AMMA. She also said actor Mukesh misbehaved badly on the film sets. 'I am writing a series on the physical and verbal abuses faced in Malayalam cinema from Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Edavela Babu, Jayasurya, advocate Chandrasekharan, production controller Noble and Vichu. She said that she was subjected to physical and verbal abuse from these individuals while working on a project in 2013.

She said that she tried to continue acting in the film, but the harassment was unbearable.‘I had to stay away from the film industry as a result of it. Shifted to Chennai later I am planning to seek justice for the physical and mental trauma suffered, and request your help to take action against their heinous acts,’ the actress wrote on Facebook. The actress shared this post on Facebook along with the pictures of the stars. The release of the Justice Hema Committee Report, which investigated the challenges faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, has sparked widespread debate in Kerala and across the nation. The report reveals serious issues, including discrimination, exploitation, and harassment faced by female actors. It highlights troubling practices like the casting couch, wage disparities, and the withholding of basic amenities on film sets unless female artists comply with certain demands. The report underscores the deep-seated issues within the male-dominated industry and the need for urgent reforms.