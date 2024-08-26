Hema Committee Report: Siddique Files Complaint Against Revathi Sampath Following Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him

Malayalam actor Siddique filed a complaint against actress Revathi Sampath on Monday following her sexual harassment allegations against him, as per a report by ANI.The complaint has been submitted to the DGP, as per the Kerala Police. Siddique on Sunday resigned as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) following sexual assault allegations raised by her on August 24. evathy Sampath on Sunday morning responded to Malayalam actor Siddique's resignation from the post of AMMA general secretary, saying she has evidence regarding the sexual assault allegations she raised, adding that he should be banned from the film industry.



She added that Siddique's decision to step down is part of a strategy to gain sympathy by pretending to be innocent."Whenever I approached the police with a sexual assault complaint, I faced another kind of rape from the officials. Some of them asked me to quit the industry. Even women in the Women's Commission were not supportive," OnManorama quoted Revathy as saying. She alleged that Siddique won the positions in the industry after stomping on the dreams of many women, claiming that he is an attacker and criminal. Revathy had earlier raised sexual abuse allegations against Siddique during the Me Too movement in 2019. She alleged that the actor assaulted and locked her inside a hotel room in 2016.

Kerala | Actor Siddique files a complaint against actress Revathi Sampath following her sexual harassment allegations against him. The complaint has been submitted to the DGP: PRO, Kerala Police — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024

The release of the Justice Hema Committee Report, which investigated the challenges faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, has sparked widespread debate in Kerala and across the nation. The report reveals serious issues, including discrimination, exploitation, and harassment faced by female actors. It highlights troubling practices like the casting couch, wage disparities, and the withholding of basic amenities on film sets unless female artists comply with certain demands

