Hema Malini Celebrates 44th Wedding Anniversary with Dharmendra, Daughter Esha Deol Shares Heartfelt Message

Bollywood iconic couple Hema Malini and Dharmendra is celebrating their 43rd wedding anniversary. The couple got married on 2nd May 1980. Hema Malini and Dharmendra's love story is one of the most talked stories as Dharmendra was married when he fell in love with Dream Girl.

Dharmendra fell in love with Hema on the sets of "Tum Haseen Main Jawan 1970", where they played the lead roles. Despite the fact that Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children with her they fell in love. Hema Malini's Father was initially against their marriage as Dharmendra was married, but Dharmendra pursued Hema and they dated for five years before getting married in 1980.

Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur did not agree to a divorce, but to be with love of his life Dharmendra secretly converted to Islam so that he could marry Hema Malini. They then had an Iyengar-style wedding ceremony. Hema and Dharmendra have two daughters together - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra's children from his first marriage and his children with Hema have maintained a cordial relationship over the years. Despite the initial challenges, Hema Malini and Dharmendra's love story has endured, and they are considered one of Bollywood's most iconic couples.

Esha Deol's Special Message for Mom Dad on 44th Anniversary

Wishing her parents on this special occasion, Esha posted an adorable picture of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. In the image, Hema Malini can be seen leaning her head on Dharmendra's shoulder. The Dream Girl of Bollywood looks beautiful in a floral printed. Dharmendra, on the other hand, looks dapper in a green-colored shirt. "Happy anniversary to my papa & mamma. I adore you; I love you & I just want to hug you," she captioned the post.

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. He will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis'. Hema Malini is quite busy with her political stint amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The BJP candidate is seeking re-election from Mathura, a constituency she has represented since 2014. She is contesting against Congress's Mukesh Dhangar in the Mathura constituency