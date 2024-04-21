Hema Malini's Daughter Esha Deol Faces Trolling Over Lip Surgery Speculation During Mathura Campaign (Watch Video)

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol was in the headlines due to her divorce from businessman Bharat Takhtani. They parted ways a few months back. She and her children are currently staying with her mother Hema Malini. Hema Malini is currently in Mathura campaigning for her upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Esha and Ahana's deal also joined her campaign. In a recent Ani video, they were talking about how Mathura is developed, meanwhile, netizens' attention went toward Esha's plumped-up lips. She is getting massively trolled on social media.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: BJP candidate from Mathura constituency Hema Malini's daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol visit Mathura.



Actress Esha Deol says, "...This place has developed a lot. The heritage and tourism are maintained and preserved here... There are a lot of supporters… pic.twitter.com/dGNNeyR7TD — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

After seeing this video of Isha, the netizens said, 'What happened to her lips?', 'How horrible Botox has been done', 'I don't know about Mathura, but Isha's lips are developed', Isha has been trolled.