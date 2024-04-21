Hema Malini's Daughter Esha Deol Faces Trolling Over Lip Surgery Speculation During Mathura Campaign (Watch Video)

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol was in the headlines due to her divorce from businessman Bharat Takhtani. They parted ways a few months back. She and her children are currently staying with her mother Hema Malini. Hema Malini is currently in Mathura campaigning for her upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Esha and Ahana's deal also joined her campaign. In a recent Ani video, they were talking about how Mathura is developed, meanwhile, netizens' attention went toward Esha's plumped-up lips. She is getting massively trolled on social media.

Hema Malini, who is contesting from BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, is campaigning vigorously in Mathura. Just yesterday, both his daughters also attended Mathura. On this occasion, Esha Deol told me how much Mathura has developed. But netizens raised their eyebrows after seeing Isha's changed look. Because her lips look bigger than before. Netizens noticed that Isha had lip surgery and started trolling her.

After seeing this video of Isha, the netizens said, 'What happened to her lips?', 'How horrible Botox has been done', 'I don't know about Mathura, but Isha's lips are developed', Isha has been trolled.

