Hemani Chawla talks about working with Amole, Namashi in 'Bahar Aa Chaman'

Mumbai, April 3 Actress Hemani Chawla has opened up on working with Amole Gupte and Namashi Chakraborty, in the short film 'Bahar Aa Chaman', calling it a brilliant experience.

Known for her work in 'Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi', Hemani talked about what prompted her to come on board.

She said: "The title itself was so interesting and exciting that when I heard it, I instantly understood this is an important film made on a sensitive subject. Most importantly, it has Amole sir and Namashi in it, that’s the biggest draw. No sensible actor will deny this project."

The experience of working with Amole and Namashi was brilliant, says the actress.

Amole is the director of movies like 'Saina', 'Hawa Hawaai'. He is also the writer of 'Taare Zameen Par'.

"When I read the script, I was nervous in the beginning. Amole sir has such an incredible body of work, plus being such a senior, and it was all very overwhelming for me. But he made me and everyone else feel so comfortable. The entire shoot went off smoothly," said Hemani, who also featured in 'Gunwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

She further said: "As far as Namashi goes, I have known him for years now, he is like my family. He is always funny and goofy with everyone but this character requires a certain maturity. He pulled it off in such a beautiful manner that I was blown away."

"After the shoot was wrapped up, I messaged him (Namashi) for the next three days straight, saying how brilliant and how natural of an actor he is. The three of us had such beautiful chemistry, I was nervous in the first shot, but then eventually I was at ease while we were progressing," she said.

Directed by Aniket Dabas, it is produced by Namashi, Sumukha Entertainment and Shrikant Wattamwar, in association with Namashi’s new production house MYRND Movies.

