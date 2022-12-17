Henry Cavill to lead 'Warhammer 40,000' after parting ways with Superman, Witcher

When one door closes, another one opens, as with actor Henry Cavill.

The British actor recently took to Instagram to announce his association with the 'Warhammer' universe.

"For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action. Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life," the 39-year-old wrote.

"Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon. And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer," he added.

According to a report by US-based entertainment portal The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Enola Holmes' actor would executive-produce a series adaptation of the popular science fiction fantasy miniature war game.

Other executive producers include GAW's Andy Smillie and Max Boxtrill, alongside Amazon studios. No writers or filmmakers are associated with the project yet.

"It's great news and we're absolutely thrilled; we're working with a fantastic triumvirate in Henry, Vertigo, and Amazon. Henry's well-known love of Warhammer 40,000--and his passion as a world-builder and storyteller--will serve us all well in the coming years. Finally, Warhammer will make it to the screen as the fans have hoped, and as they deserve. Exciting times!" The Hollywood Reporter quoted Andy.

The original game's setting is 40,000 years into the future where human civilization has halted progress with an endless war raging against magical creatures and aliens.

Henry had recently announced via Instagram that he would not return as Superman after a meeting with new chiefs of DC Studios Peter Safran and James Gunn.

He would also be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in the Netflix series 'The Witcher', as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Cavill told The Hollywood Reporter that he 'loved Warhammer since he was a boy'. He even painted figures related to the game.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor