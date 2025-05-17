'Hera Pheri' Is Incomplete Without Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, Says Suniel Shetty

The sequel of 'Hera Pheri', the iconic cult comedy is on the cards and earlier the old cast including Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty, Akshay Kumar were part of the movie. However yesterday it was reported that Paresh Rawal who plays Baburao has left the movie due to creative differences. This announcement brought disappointment to the fans. Now Sunil Shetty who plays Shyam has reacted to this news. The actor said that Hera Pheri is incomplete without Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Suniel Shetty spoke about being a part of a multi-starrer film. He said, "What is the most exciting thing about being a part of a multi-starrer film? The beauty is in that character. Where do you get a chance to play such a role? How often do you get such characters? Very rarely. So when you do it, do it in such a way that the audience will remember it for years to come." Paresh Rawal also said, "When it comes to Hera Pheri, if Babu Bhai (Paresh Rawal) and Raju (Akshay Kumar) were not there, then Shyam (Suniel Shetty) would not exist and it would have no meaning. If you remove either of them, the film will not work."

It is understood that Paresh Rawal left Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences. The actor confirmed the news and said that this is the reality. Fans were upset by this revelation and could not believe it. One user said, "What? So all the fun of Hera Pheri 3 is over?" Another user wrote, "No Paresh Rawal, no Hera Pheri 3." Another wrote, "This should not be made now... Let the cult remain a cult, don't destroy the series just for money."