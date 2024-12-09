Here’s how Madhavan made Fatima Sana Shaikh really happy

Mumbai, Dec 9 Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed that actor R. Madhavan really made her happy by feeding her “paani puris”.

Fatima took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of her and her team enjoying a satiating plate of pani puris.

Thanking Madhavan for the yummy delight, which is a common street food in India, Fatima captioned the post: “Thanks @actormaddy paanu puri khila ke dil khush kar diya.”

Madhavan and Fatima will reportedly be seen together in in an age-defying love story, directed by Vivek Soni. The rest of the details have been kept under wraps. It is believed to be a quirky story involving an elderly man and a younger woman falling in love with each other.

In other news, Fatima shared a picture of herself to give her “social media attendance”, last week.

She shared a picture of herself holding a DSLR camera in what seems to be like a mirror selfie. The actress is flaunting a no make-up look and her hair is done up with beach curls.

“A photo just to give my social media attendance,” she shared as the caption.

Additionally, she has ‘Metro In Dino’, directed by Anurag Basu, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan. It is the spiritual sequel to Basu's previous critically acclaimed hit film Life in a... Metro, which was released in 2007. The film is an anthology of 4 different heartwarming stories of contemporary couples. The film draws its title from the popular song "In Dino" from Life in a... Metro.

She also has ‘Ul Jalool ‘Ishq, featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Varma. Fatima will also appear alongside Akshay Kumar in the biopic of C. Shankaran Nair. Fatima Sana began her career as a child artist in films ‘Chachi 420’ and ‘One 2 Ka 4’.

She rose to fame with her performance in Nitesh Tiwari's biographical sports film ‘Dangal’, which also starred Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra.

