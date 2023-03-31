Here's how Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu bid adieu to Dubai

Dubai [UAE], March 31 : The spring vacation of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in Dubai has come to an end.

Taking to Instagram, Soha dropped cute pictures with her husband Kunal. She also gave a special mention to her daughter Inaaya for clicking the images of the duo.

In the images, Soha and Kunal are seen enjoying pool time. Don't miss Kunal's goofy expressions.

Check out

"Bye bye Dubai," Soha captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqc5XwFBH5M/?hl=en

A few days ago, Soha shared a glimpse from the preparation to heading to the destination.

Sharing a picture of Inaaya, she wrote, "We are all set for Spring break.

"In the second image, Kunal Kemmu can be seen heading to catch a flight and Soha captioned this, "And we're off."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha recently wrapped her upcoming movie 'Chhorii 2'.Helmed by Vishal Furia 'Chhorii' streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience.

Nushrratt, who will return to play the role of the protagonist in the sequel of the film earlier said, "I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2."The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor