Here’s what Junaid Khan did to prepare for his role in ‘Loveyapa’

Mumbai, Jan 18 To portray his character authentically in “Loveyapa”, actor Juaid Khan spent three months living in the National Capital to understand the lifestyle and culture of the city.

From the bustling streets of Chandni Chowk to the serene corners of Lodhi Gardens, Junaid

explored various facets of the city, soaking in the local flavor and picking up the nuances that define a true Delhiite.

"Junaid Khan truly immersed himself in the role by spending three months in Delhi to get into the skin of his character. He wanted to capture the essence and nuances of a typical Delhi boy for his upcoming film ‘Loveyapa’," reveals a close source.

“Loveyapa”, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music and breathtaking visuals.

Made under the direction of Advait Chandan, "Loveyapa" has been jointly bankrolled by Phantom Studios in association with AGS Entertainment. Aside from Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the cast of the movie also includes Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Eijaz Khan, Raveena Ravi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Swati Verma in key roles.

"Loveyapa" talks about the life of a young couple and how their relationship is tested after they exchange their mobile phones and learn some harsh truths about one another. The film is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster "Love Today". Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana played the lead in the 2022 drama.

"Loveyapa" marks Junaid Khan's theatrical debut as his earlier venture "Maharaj" premiered only on Netflix. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor stepped into B-town with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies".

In other news, actress Khushi Kapoor will be having an 8-minute monologue in ‘Loveyapa’.

In ‘Loveyapa’, the monologue, according to insiders, is a pivotal scene that will showcase her acting prowess, and it is described as a raw, heart-wrenching reflection on love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor