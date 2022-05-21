Here's why Nick Jonas is the 'best husband ever', according to Priyanka!

Los Angeles, May 21 Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas just received the swankiest gift from her husband and pop-singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka took to Instagram to flaunt her new customised car gifted to her by Nick. She posted a picture of herself on social media where she is sitting in an ATV, which has 'Mrs Jonas' written on the side.

She captioned the picture: "Now that's a ride (fire emoji)… thank you @nickjonas (heart emoji) always helping me with my cool quotient."

She added the hashtags 'best husband ever', 'set life', and 'citadel' at the end of the post.

The hashtags suggest that Nick gifted her the car for her commute on the sets of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series 'Citadel'.

The couple welcomed their first child earlier this year. Their daughter Malti Marie was born through surrogacy in January.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor