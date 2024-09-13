Here’s Why Siddhant Chaturvedi Rejected a Role in the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Brahmastra'

Siddhant Chaturvedi has built his career from scratch and is now one of the most prominent and in-demand actors in the Bollywood industry. He made his acting debut in the comedy web series Life Sahi Hai in 2016, but gained significant recognition with the Amazon Prime series Inside Edge (2017), where he played a rookie fast bowler.

In a recent conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared his experience of being offered a superhero role alongside notable actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan. Although the script was still under development, he was thrilled about the opportunity. However, his father warned him against it, suggesting that he deserved better.

Siddhant also talked about his meeting with director Ayan Mukerji, expressing his excitement about potentially securing a three-film contract with Dharma Productions. At that time, he had only appeared in a few commercials and felt relatively unknown. When he mentioned the film's star-studded cast to his father, his father questioned, "So, who will notice you?"

Reflecting on his father's concerns, Siddhant admitted that he struggled to convey his enthusiasm, focusing on the action scenes he would get to perform, like shooting arrows. However, his father remained unconvinced as the full script was not yet available.

Additionally, Siddhant discussed his strong desire to take on leading roles. He emphasized that he always aimed to be a hero and declined offers for side characters during his challenging journey in the industry. He explained, "The issue wasn’t that I lacked offers; the issue was that I only wanted to be a hero." Despite being shortlisted for numerous films, he chose to turn them down, as he believed they wouldn't align with his aspirations. This decision led to him being blacklisted, with others questioning who he was to say no, but Siddhant was determined not to "short-sell" himself.