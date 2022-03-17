Heropanti 2 Trailer: Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui lock horns in spine-chilling action

The makers of Heropanti 2 released the official trailer of their hit franchise bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. The trailer introduces Babloo (played by Tiger Shroff), Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila and Inaaya, portrayed by Tara Sutaria. It opens with some mind-boggling shots of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an eccentric negative role. Introducing the villain, Laila, the voice, in the background, says, "Duniya ke saare cybercrime ke peeche ek hi admi ka haath hai. Uska naam hai Laila. [Behind every cybercrime in the world is the hand of one man. His name is Laila]." Laila is also touted as the "jadugar" as he says, " Mujhe maar dogey to jaadu kaun dikhayega [If you kill me, who will show you magic?]"

A romantic angle between Shroff’s Babloo and Sutaria’s Inaaya is also hinted. However, he seemed to have deserted her as she cries, “Humare beech love ho skta tha, sex ho skta tha but tum bhaag gaye.” She also shows her displeasure when he unzips his pants for a nurse saying, “Mere saamne to pakeeza ban rahe the yaha dirty picture.” Cringe face emoji. Sharing the trailer of his film, Tiger posted on Instagram, “Babloo dhundne se nahi…Qismat se milta hain.. Double the action, double the drama, double the entertainment, double the Heropanti Aur aapki qismat hain achi kyuki aarha hoon mai milne aapse iss Eid.”Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 will release on April 29. It’s a sequel to Tiger’s debut film Heropanti that released in 2014.

