"He's ripping my hair out now": Lindsay Lohan talks about her son Luai, life as working mom

Washington [US], March 14 (AN): American actor and singer Lindsay Lohan talked about her fantasy romantic comedy film, 'Irish Wish', and discussed her life as a working mom, reported People.

Lohan, who welcomed her son Luai last year with husband Bader Shammas, 37, revealed that most of her time is spent with her toddler.

"For me, playing with my son and spending time with him," she said when asked about her daily routine. "Right now he just loves being outside and taking walks, so I just try to get him outside as much as I can because he loves looking around."

"He's ripping my hair out now, so that's the new thing," she added. "He pulls my baby hairs too, so I have bald spots."

Last week, Lohan appeared on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna and was asked by the hosts if she wanted to have more kids.

"Yes, of course! I do. Yes," Lohan exclaimed.

"Do you want four like Ayesha?" Hoda Kotb chipped in, nodding to her pregnant 'Irish Wish' co-star Ayesha Curry, who sat behind Lohan.

"I mean, you never know," Lohan said. "Let's go for a second first. But I love having siblings. I feel so blessed to have other siblings to be able to hang with and talk to and relate with. I would love to have more. I want my son to have that same experience."

Irish Wish is streaming on Netflix, reported People.

