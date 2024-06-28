'Heteropaternal Superfecundation': 'Bad Newz' trailer promises a laugh riot

Mumbai, June 28 The makers of 'Bad Newz' starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk on Friday unveiled the trailer of the comedy extravaganza with a one-in-a-billion situation.

The three-minute trailer is a comedy inspired by true events, exploring the funny side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon - 'Heteropaternal Superfecundation'.

The film unfolds with Saloni (Triptii) discovering that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers, Akhil (Vicky) and Gurbir (Ammy). This unimaginable scenario sets the stage for a series of side-splitting and heartwarming events. Ammy's quick wit and Tom-and-Jerry-like antics with Vicky steal the show in the trailer.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of a sweet romantic angle between Ammy and Triptii.

Speaking on the occasion, Ammy said: "Working with Vicky and Triptii has been a great experience. I am sure our hilarious 'Kalesh' on-screen will be loved by the audience. I cannot wait for everyone to experience the light-hearted comedy."

Sharing his thoughts, Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, said: "'Bad Newz' pushes the boundaries of conventional storytelling with its unique premise, brilliant execution, and a fresh combination of cast. Imagine waking up to a world where a once-in-a-billion chance becomes your reality. That’s exactly what 'Bad Newz' brings to the table -- a hilarious comedy."

Manish Menghani, Director, Content Licensing, Prime Video, said: "The film tells a unique story that is interesting and entertaining, credit for which goes to our leads -- Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy, and director Anand Tiwari. Their combined excellence has made 'Bad Newz' a truly unmissable laugh riot."

Directed by Anand Tiwari, 'Bad Newz' is presented by Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions, in association with Leo Media Collective.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, 'Bad Newz' is slated to release in theatres on July 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor