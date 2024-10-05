HIBOX Scam: Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By Delhi Police For Allegedly Defrauding App Users Of Rs 500 Crore

The IFSO Unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell has summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty to join the investigation into the alleged Hibox app scam on October 9, 2024. The case involves a fraud totaling Rs 500 crores linked to the Hibox app. In the latest developments regarding the case, the Delhi Police have officially called upon the Bollywood star to provide her testimony.

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned for questioning on October 9. Previously, the police had issued notices to four social media influencers, including YouTuber Elvish Yadav, in connection with this case, but none of them attended the questioning. The police plan to send fresh notices to Elvish and the others once again.

Overview of the HIBOX Scam

HIBOX is a mobile application involved in a broader fraud scheme. The app enticed unsuspecting individuals to invest by leveraging the influence of social media personalities and YouTubers. The perpetrators assured investors of guaranteed daily returns ranging from 1% to 5%, potentially accumulating to 30% to 90% on a monthly basis.

According to the Delhi Police, numerous victims were directed to the HIBOX app through promotions by prominent YouTubers and influencers, who marketed the app to their millions of followers. Those under investigation include YouTubers Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Lakshay Choudhary, Purav Jha, and comedian Bharti Singh. In total, nine influencers participated in the app's promotional campaign.

