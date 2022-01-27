High Court reduces Juhi Chawla's fine to 2 lakh for lawsuit against 5G tech

The Delhi High Court Thursday expunged remarks made by its judge against actress Juhi Chawla that she had filed the lawsuit challenging setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country on account of health hazards, for gaining publicity. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh also reduced the costs imposed on Chawla from Rs 20 Lakh to Rs 2 lakh, saying that she did not take up the 5G issue in a "frivolous and casual manner".

The division bench allowed Chawla's appeal and set aside the single judge's June 4, 2021 order by which Chawla and two others' suit was dismissed with the observations that it was "defective", "abuse of process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity".The actress, who was present in the virtual hearing, volunteered to work with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and feature in the programmes for empowering the marginalized section of the society. It was last year when Juhi Chawla raised concerns surrounding the harmful impact of 5G technology. After filing the lawsuit, Juhi Chawla clarified that her agenda was not to ban 5G technology in India. However, she sought a direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large how 5G technology is safe to humans, animals, flora, fauna and every living being. In June 2021, a single judge dismissed the lawsuit by Juhi Chawla and two others against 5G rollout with costs Rs 20 lakh.