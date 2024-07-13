High-profile guests from Boris Johnson to Kim Kardashian attend Anant and Radhika's lavish wedding ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : The much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a spectacular event attended by a dazzling array of celebrities from Bollywood, Hollywood and beyond.

The ceremony brought together a star-studded guest list, including former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, global icon Kim Kardashian, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and many other distinguished personalities from the worlds of sports, cinema, and politics.

Former UK PM Boris Johnson arrived at Jio World Centre with his family for the ceremony.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, also graced the occasion.

Actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar was spotted at the event.

Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in her golden shimmery attire.

Veteran star Rekha stunned everyone with her elegant sari look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan posed for the cameras, looking stunning as always.

Actor Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in a black outfit.

Actor Arbaaz Khan, along with his wife Shura Khan, attended the wedding.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, with Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, posed together for the cameras.

Famous film writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar, along with his wife Shabana Azmi, also attended the grand wedding.

Singer Kailash Kher was among the attendees.

Gorgeous actor Sonali Bendre graced the ceremony and stunned everyone with her elegance and beauty.

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna also attended the ceremony.

Bollywood celebrities Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra were among the guests. Other notable attendees included Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, accompanied by Cherie Blair, also graced the occasion.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was seen posing with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, along with his wife, attended the wedding. Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shatrughan Sinha with his wife, Asha Bhosle, British author Jay Shetty, and Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan were also present.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani arrived with his family for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, and NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule were also spotted.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis arrived with his family.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also attended the ceremony.

Actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni, were spotted during the ceremony.

Reality TV star and global sensation Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe, wore sarees for the wedding.

Actor Suriya, with his wife Jyothika, was among the attendees.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav arrived with his family.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale were also seen at the wedding.

Several eminent politicians, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, BJP leader Smriti Irani with her husband, Congress leader Salman Khurshid with his family, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, attended the wedding in Mumbai.

Singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan, accompanied by his wife Sangeeta Mahadevan, also graced the occasion.

Other celebrities spotted at Mumbai's Jio World Drive venue included Deepika Padukone, John Cena, A.R. Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan, among others.

Cricketer KL Rahul, actors Athiya Shetty, Ahan Shetty, and Suniel Shetty with his wife Mana Shetty were also in attendance.

Actor Salman Khan, along with his sister Arpita Khan, was also seen at the wedding.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's varmala ceremony is over. Beautiful bride Radhika Merchant on Friday nailed her wedding look in a stunning lehenga by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Stylist Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of Radhika as a bride. The 29-year-old opted for the heavily embroidered ivory ensemble with red and gold accents and accentuated her look with elegant jewellery.

Her outfit is a traditional interpretation of 'Panetar', a Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white, Rhea detailed. The ensemble comprised a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a 5-meter head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta, the designer revealed.

"The ghagra glitters with three borders of red, Its workmanship is the finest amalgamation of Naqshi, Saadi and Zardozi symmetrically hand-embroidered in intricate floral booties that are lavishly decorated with stones, sequins, tamba tikkis and touch of red Resham. The head veil has impossibly delicate jaali and cut-work while the detachable trail is a Zardozi marvel of 80 inches," Rhea said. The outfit is complete with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that uplifts the silhouette with its maximal drama.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also arrived to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony.

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.

The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

Today's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

