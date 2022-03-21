Hilary Duff pens heartfelt note on son Luca's 10th birthday

Actor Hilary Duff penned a beautiful birthday message on her son Luca Cruz Comrie's 10th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the mother of three shared her eldest son's picture and wrote, "Oh my heart...10 years old! Luca Cruz what a gift you are to all that know you. I can't imagine how it's already been 10 years since I got to first hold you in my arms and meet your big blue eyes .... This time with you has been something I can't even explain. It's my pleasure to watch you grow."

Appreciating her little boy, she added, "To know your heart and be loved by you. You are magic and I can't wait to see all the cool things you do and will teach me over the next 10 years. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GREATEST KID AROUND. I'm going to try and only cry a few times today."

She also shared a monochrome picture of the birthday boy on her Instagram Story, and wrote, "this is 10."

The 'Lizzie McGuire' alum shares son Luca, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. She married Matthew Koma in December 2019 and welcomed children Banks Violet Bair, 3, and Mae James Bair, who will turn one-year-old on March 24 this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor