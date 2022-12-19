Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Coronavirus

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson of the state government said on Monday. He said the chief minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, but the meeting has now been postponed.

Sukhu was found positive in the national capital during the routine test mandatory before meeting the prime minister, the spokesperson said.The CM is asymptomatic and as a precautionary measure has quarantined himself and all his engagements have been postponed, he added