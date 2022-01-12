Himansh Kohli takes trip down memory lane as 'Yaariyan' completes 8 years

Mumbai, Jan 12 Himansh Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh and Nicole Faria-starrer 'Yaariyan' has completed 8 years recently. Divya Khosla Kumar's directorial film was released in 2014.

The movie is about college friendship and the youth-oriented storyline was the attraction point. Actor Himansh Kohli, who was seen as Lakshya in the movie, gets nostalgic and recalls a few moments from the sets.

He says: "Anniversaries come year on year, but the imprint of 'Yaariyan' can be witnessed to date. So, it's big, even after 8 years of release. Honestly, I could have never pictured this 10-12 years ago when I started.

When one is associated with a project and gives a hundred per cent, it often makes a place in memories that stay for longer. Same is the case with Himansh, memories from the sets are still with him.

He recalls, "I remember that I came late to the set on my first or second day and Divya Ma'am was super upset with me. I felt so bad about upsetting her that I immediately thought to correct myself and put alarms, and asked my team to make sure that my day is planned in such a way that I am on time for the shoot no matter what. And to date, I make it a point to always arrive on time and it has brought such a great change in my life," he adds.

Your song 'Blue Hai Paani Paani', was a rage. How do you feel about it, he answers: "It was super big and to this day people hear the music tracks from the film. I was blessed to be a part of such a marvellous debut silver screen project."

Himansh says that he would love to be part of 'Yaariyan' remake: "Kya 'Yaariyan' Lakshya ke bina poori ho payegi? (can 'Yaariyan' be complete without Lakshya?). I don't think so. But I'd leave that decision to the team, especially Divya Khosla Kumar ma'am. Their vision is what made it this big."

Himansh is now moving ahead in his career and waiting for his next movie, 'Boondi Raita'.

On his planning for his career, he says: "I strive to bring the flavor of versatility to my profile and have been working on various projects. My upcoming film 'Boondi Raita' is on the floor currently and I have been at it since November. A couple of music videos in collaboration with T-Series are underway as well, one song from which is releasing on January 14. It's by T-Series and includes Jubin Nautiyal, Heli Daruwala, Payal Dev, and Gautam Gulati."

