Himesh Reshammiya Reviews Priyanka Chopra’s Heads of State — And the Internet Can’t Handle It

While Himesh Reshammiya has delivered some groovy bangers, catchy tunes and absolutely meme-worthy moments, he just broke the internet with his latest video. In the rib-tickling video, Prime Video’s upcoming film Heads Of State starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena & Idris Elba got a stamp of approval from the OG Indian rockstar. In this action-comedy, John Cena features as the U.S. President Will Derringer alongside Idris Elba’s British Prime Minister Sam Clarke who have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry.





In a hilarious segment of ‘Reviews-E-Reshammiya’, the iconing singer didn’t just review the film, he turned his commentary into a cinematic suroor. Surrounded by paps, Himesh Reshammiya dove head-first into Heads Of State in his signature andaaz, which is sure to leave the viewers in splits. The wildly funny review features him tossing out witty and on-point zingers and breaking out into song mid-sentence while praising the film to be an ‘action mixtape’ that had ‘seeti-worthy moments’. Channelling his inner popstar, he crooned his iconic song ‘Aashiq Banaya Apne’, while gushing over John Cena and Idris Elba’s performances, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas adding her ‘desi tadka’ to it. Since the movie promises unfiltered madness, Reviews-E-Reshammiya hyped up the film’s chaos, drama and comedy, exciting the audiences about the fun that’s about to be unleashed in this latest action watch!

In Heads of State, when Air Force One gets shot down over enemy territory, the Prime Minister of the U.K. and the U.S. president find themselves on the run, and under the protection of MI6 Agent Noel Bisset portrayed by Priyanka. Together the star-studded trio race against time to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles rounding out the star-studded ensemble cast. The high-stakes action comedy, packed with political twists and comedic turns, premieres July 2 exclusively on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.