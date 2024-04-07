Hina Khan completes 27th roza; prays to the Almighty: 'Ya Allah, accept our duas'

Mumbai, April 7 Actress Hina Khan, who is on a holy pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the sacred month of Ramadan, completed her 27th roza, praying to God for acceptance of her 'duas'.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from 'Makkah Masjid-al-Haram'.

The first picture is a glimpse of the holy Quran, and then there is a selfie of Hina. There are also some pictures from the pilgrimage site.

The post is captioned: "Annnnd it's done... Alhamdullilah 27th Roza, completed the last, 30th PARA of Quran Pak this morning in the House of Allah.. Ya Allah accept our Duas and make what is coming better than what has passed.. Ameen #Qirat-e-Quran #quranpak #quranrecitation #Alhamdulillah #ramadanchallenge."

Meanwhile, Hina will be next seen in the English and Hindi bilingual movie ‘Country of Blind’. She is also marking her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor