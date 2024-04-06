Hina Khan on her Punjabi debut film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa': Every day was a laugh riot

Mumbai, April 6 Actress Hina Khan, who is all set to make her debut in Punjabi films with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' directed by Amarpreet Chabra, said that “everyday was a laugh riot” on the movie set.

Hina said: "I am super excited for the release. The film allowed me to explore a different side of me as an actor. I can't wait for everybody to see it because it is a very different kind of film that I have worked on.”

'Shinda Shinda No Papa' stars Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal alongside Hina. It will be released on May 10.

“I had an absolute blast shooting for it. I am sure you guys will enjoy the film as much as you did watching the teaser. Everyday was a laugh riot on set! It was amazing working with Gippy and the entire cast of the film,” she added.

Hina shared that she shot for the film in Chandigarh for a month.

"Shooting in Chandigarh for over a month was a whole new experience for me. The people were so warm. Everybody was having fun while making this film. I cannot wait for people to see the film."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor