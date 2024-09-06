Hina Khan Diagnosed with Mucositis Amid Breast Cancer; Another Side Effect of Chemotherapy (See Post)

Television actress Hina Khan announced in June that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Actress is currently going through the chemotherapy sessions and fighting really hard to get rid of cancer. She regularly updates her fans about her health. Recently she made an Instagram post and shared that she has been diagnosed with Mucositis, which is the side effect of her radiation therapy.

In her Instagram post she said, "Another side effect of chemotherapy is 'Mucositis' She further added although I am following the doctor's advice to treat it. If any of you have been through it or have known any useful remedies. Please suggest It's really hard when you can't eat. It will greatly help me."

What is Mucositis?

Mucositis is the inflammation of the mucous membranes in the gastrointestinal tract, particularly affecting the mouth and throat, often resulting from cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation that damage rapidly dividing cells. Symptoms vary by location, with oral mucositis causing mouth sores and difficulty swallowing, while gastrointestinal mucositis can lead to abdominal pain and digestive issues. Risk factors include poor oral hygiene, smoking, pre-existing health conditions, and previous cancer treatments.

Diagnosis is based on symptoms and physical examination, with treatment focusing on symptom management through pain relief, antiseptic mouthwashes, nutritional support, and good oral hygiene. Although mucositis typically resolves weeks after treatment, it can significantly affect a patient's quality of life during that period.