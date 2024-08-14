Hina Khan shares joy of reuniting with her lost hair amid breast cancer battle

Mumbai, Aug 14 Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for Stage Three breast cancer, has shared a heartwarming video of herself reuniting with her hair, as she has made a wig of her own hair, that brings her 'comfort' during the challenging time.

The 36-year-old actress, who has 20.2 million followers on Instagram, shared a Reel video in which we can see her flaunting her hair which is attached to a black cap.

The snippet further shows Hina wearing the cap and smiling ear to ear for the lenses. She is donning a white crop top, black and white polka dot jacket and beige coloured trousers.

Along with the video, she penned a long note which read as: "The moment I was diagnosed, I knew l'd lose my hair, I chose to cut it off on my own terms while it was still healthy, long and vibrant. I decided to make a wig of my OWN hair that would bring me comfort during this challenging time. And I must say It was an empowering decision, and I'm so proud of it. And I want to send out a special message to all my Women brave hearts out there who are going through similar struggles.. if you resonate with my decision and agree with it ..I suggest you too do the same.. it will make at least one thing much easier and you will feel better.. you will feel home."

"You know, It feels like somehow I am reunited with my lost hair when I wear it. It feels good, it feels cozy and it feels like home. It's just a phase, I knew I will have to go through and decided preemptively to Normalise it first for my self and now that I have been using it, I thought it will be a good story to share with all of you. Because you guys have been like a dream.. it's so heartwarming, reassuring and encouraging to see your response wherever I go, whenever I step out, my god so much love and concern is directed towards me," she shared.

The post concluded,"It is so overwhelming to see a stranger's eyes welling up in concern when they wish me a speedy recovery.. I am just blown away with the positivity you guys send me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I know the world is praying for me Lekin Phir bhi Dua please #ScarredNotScared #AWindowToMyJourney #OneDayAtATime #DaddysStrongGirl #TheGirlWhoNeverGivesUp."

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar commented on the video and said: "Love you baby". Dhami Drashti dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Gauahar Khan wrote: "Beautiful".

On the work front, she next has 'Country of Blind' in the pipeline.

