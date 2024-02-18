Hina Khan sheds Kolkata calories with skipping, weight training

Mumbai, Feb 18 Actress Hina Khan, known for her dedication to fitness, recently provided a sneak peek into her latest workout routine. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor mentioned incorporating skipping and weight training to effectively burn calories, emphasising that her approach to staying fit doesn't rely on strict dieting but on consistent exercise.

The diva is back in Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot for a music video in Kolkata.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hina shared a glimpse from the gym, and wrote: “Plus 2km total 7 km.. Ran 7km 1500 skips and some body weight training, karna padega, option nahi hai.. jis speed se mai khaati hoon , mashallah mashallah, nazar mat lagaana plz.. I work my a** off, koi naaa kar lenge.. will burn all the calories bus khaana nahi rukna chahiye i don't diet, i exercise.. ek hi to life hai, khao piyo mast raho..(sic).”

(Plus 2 km total 7 km.. Ran 7km, 1500 skips and some body weight training. I will have to do it, there is no other option. The speed with which I eat…mashallah mashallah, don’t cast an evil eye please.. I work my a** off, I will do it…will burn all the calories… but eating won’t stop… I don't diet, I exercise.. there is only one life, enjoy it.)

In another story, Hina shared a video of herself working out in gym, and sweating. She is wearing a green tee shirt, and wrote "#nofilter."

It is captioned: “Roshogulla, kachori, biryani, jalebi, puchka, chicken rolls sab yaad kar kar ke I am working out.”

The actress was referring to her visit to Kolkata, where she enjoyed the delicious local delicacies.

Hina collaborated with ‘Bigg Boss 17’ winner Munawar Faruqui for a music video titled ‘Halki Halki Si.’

The song is sung by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt. The lyricist and music composer is Sanjeev Chaturvedi, while the video is shot by A Tru Makers Film. Presented by Anshul Garg, the teaser of the song will be released on February 20 at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen as a challenger in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. She will be soon seen in English and Hindi bilingual movie ‘Country of Blind’.

